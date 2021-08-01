Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.050-$0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $490 million-$494 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $487.17 million.Upwork also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.010-$0.030 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upwork from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $51.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -258.95 and a beta of 2.01. Upwork has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $113.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.21 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. Upwork’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Upwork will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,524 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $1,462,099.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,277,654.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $133,495.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,538 shares of company stock valued at $3,246,627. 25.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

