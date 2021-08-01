Uquid Coin Price Tops $19.86 (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $198.62 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uquid Coin coin can now be bought for about $19.86 or 0.00049998 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 29% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00054968 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002627 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00014486 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $315.81 or 0.00794995 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005497 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00087354 BTC.

Uquid Coin Coin Profile

Uquid Coin (UQC) is a coin. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

