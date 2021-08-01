Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Short Interest Up 91.8% in July

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 91.8% from the June 30th total of 604,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ UONE opened at $6.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Urban One has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $24.16. The company has a market cap of $340.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.97.
In other Urban One news, Director Brian W. Mcneill sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Eric Semler purchased 566,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $2,245,074.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $792,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,290,033 shares of company stock valued at $5,618,076 and sold 167,103 shares valued at $671,161. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Urban One from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.
Urban One Company Profile
Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.
