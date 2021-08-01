Utah Retirement Systems Increases Stock Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Vontier were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $32.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

