Utah Retirement Systems Invests $1.01 Million in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total value of $67,137.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,311,209. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $6,618,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,268,058.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 24th. raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.64.

MRTX opened at $160.06 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.68 and a 1-year high of $249.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.36.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.02) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

