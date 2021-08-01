Utah Retirement Systems Invests $322,000 in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Coherent in the 1st quarter worth about $1,245,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO purchased a new position in shares of Coherent in the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherent in the 1st quarter worth about $3,035,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 223,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherent in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Coherent alerts:

COHR stock opened at $245.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Coherent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.00 and a 1 year high of $270.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.34 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $260.32.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.28. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Coherent’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COHR. Barclays began coverage on Coherent in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.75.

Coherent Profile

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.