Utah Retirement Systems Invests $933,000 in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter worth about $582,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 153,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 137,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,439,000 after acquiring an additional 13,627 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OSH opened at $63.04 on Friday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a one year low of $37.11 and a one year high of $66.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion and a PE ratio of -0.86.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.40 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $331,161.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 539,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,265,621.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 185,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $10,661,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,087,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,067,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,194,350 shares of company stock worth $490,747,535 in the last three months. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

Oak Street Health Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

