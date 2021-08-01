V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.200-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $12 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.86 billion.V.F. also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.20 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of V.F. from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. V.F. has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.69.

Get V.F. alerts:

NYSE:VFC traded down $4.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.20. 7,096,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,011,455. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. has a 52-week low of $57.59 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.77.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. V.F.’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that V.F. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.