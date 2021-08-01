Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) PT Lowered to $88.00 at Raymond James

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 31.40% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $66.97 on Friday. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $84.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.48. The company has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $64,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $34,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.