Validity Hits One Day Volume of $201,634.00 (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Over the last week, Validity has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Validity coin can currently be bought for about $2.75 or 0.00006902 BTC on popular exchanges. Validity has a market cap of $12.00 million and approximately $201,634.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Validity alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00008161 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $124.74 or 0.00312925 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

Validity (VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,364,209 coins and its circulating supply is 4,362,531 coins. Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Validity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Validity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.