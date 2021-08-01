Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Holdings Lifted by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,033 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $4,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VDC traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.50. 73,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,989. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $157.69 and a 12 month high of $187.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.61.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

