Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Raised by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 358,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,588,000 after buying an additional 96,927 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,745,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,738,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,003,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,369,000 after purchasing an additional 45,146 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA opened at $51.78 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $53.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.