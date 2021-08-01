Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 330.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $412.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $392.99. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $288.13 and a 12-month high of $415.40.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

