Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

VCSH stock opened at $82.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.74. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $82.11 and a 52 week high of $83.47.

