Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Now Covered by Acumen Capital

Acumen Capital started coverage on shares of Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$20.00 price objective on the stock.

Vecima Networks stock opened at C$15.95 on Wednesday. Vecima Networks has a 52-week low of C$10.61 and a 52-week high of C$17.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$365.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$31.86 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vecima Networks will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Vecima Networks’s payout ratio is -176.00%.

Vecima Networks Company Profile

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

