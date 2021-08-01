Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ventas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.71. Ventas posted earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ventas will report full year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.94.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $59.78 on Thursday. Ventas has a 52-week low of $36.76 and a 52-week high of $61.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 54.22%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $1,005,929.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,257,938.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 71,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 11,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 94,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

