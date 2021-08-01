Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Announces Earnings Results

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 40.06%. Veracyte updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ VCYT traded up $5.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,246,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,239. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.12 and a beta of 0.73. Veracyte has a 52 week low of $28.82 and a 52 week high of $86.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.22.
In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $173,906.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,414.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $314,475.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,459.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,883 shares of company stock worth $702,073 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Veracyte
Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.
Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.