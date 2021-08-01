Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Announces Earnings Results

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 40.06%. Veracyte updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT traded up $5.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,246,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,239. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.12 and a beta of 0.73. Veracyte has a 52 week low of $28.82 and a 52 week high of $86.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.22.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $173,906.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,414.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $314,475.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,459.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,883 shares of company stock worth $702,073 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VCYT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

