Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.75 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.10% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Verastem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs to improve outcomes for patients with cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The company’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. “

Get Verastem alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Verastem from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Verastem in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.69.

Shares of VSTM opened at $3.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Verastem has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.96.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 38.76% and a negative net margin of 53.00%. The business had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verastem will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTM. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verastem by 166.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Verastem by 39.1% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 17,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verastem (VSTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.