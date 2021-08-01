Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $120,000 in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 389.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 787.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in New Residential Investment by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

NRZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.58.

New Residential Investment stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 61.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ).

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.