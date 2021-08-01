Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $207,000 in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 18.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,988,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,770 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,705,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,918,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,552,000 after buying an additional 1,087,862 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,522,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,116,000 after acquiring an additional 612,741 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,080,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,112,000 after acquiring an additional 517,941 shares during the period.

Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $20.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.04. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $25.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.97.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.41 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 58.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. Allegheny Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allegheny Technologies Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

