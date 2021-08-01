Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $193,000 Investment in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PBF. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in PBF Energy by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PBF. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $15.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Shares of PBF opened at $9.17 on Friday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $18.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.16.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.23). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 59.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

