Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases 53,736 Shares of Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) by 82.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,736 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.19% of Verb Technology worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verb Technology during the first quarter worth $819,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verb Technology during the 4th quarter worth $649,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verb Technology by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 186,460 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Verb Technology in the first quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Verb Technology by 16.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 20,648 shares during the last quarter. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Verb Technology from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verb Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Verb Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:VERB opened at $2.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.75. Verb Technology Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $146.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Verb Technology had a negative return on equity of 192.76% and a negative net margin of 309.31%. The business had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Verb Technology Company, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Verb Technology

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers verbCRM, a customer relationship management (CRM) application; verbTEAMS, a CRM application for small and medium-sized businesses and solopreneurs; verbLEARN, a learning management system application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a live eCommerce application.

