Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases New Shares in LightJump Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LJAQU)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightJump Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LJAQU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LightJump Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of LightJump Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of LightJump Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in LightJump Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in LightJump Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000.

LightJump Acquisition stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05. LightJump Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $10.80.

LightJump Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

