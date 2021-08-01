Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,163 SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price target on SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. SPX FLOW has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Shares of NYSE FLOW opened at $82.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.11. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a one year low of $39.41 and a one year high of $86.17.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. SPX FLOW’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

