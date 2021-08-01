Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 199,669 Shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SPFR)

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SPFR) by 90.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,669 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition by 4.4% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,067,000. Institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPFR stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.98. Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $12.10.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Jaws Spitfire Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

About Jaws Spitfire Acquisition

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company, formerly known as Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

