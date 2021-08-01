Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,789,000 after buying an additional 58,798 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

NYSE HCA opened at $248.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $82.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.29. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $114.38 and a one year high of $254.45.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total transaction of $2,463,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,020,866.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $939,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,374 shares of company stock valued at $8,628,560. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HCA. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.05.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.