Vertcoin Price Up 12.6% Over Last Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001345 BTC on popular exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $32.73 million and approximately $283,914.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,791.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,560.85 or 0.06435692 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $534.50 or 0.01343249 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.02 or 0.00354390 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.81 or 0.00127702 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.06 or 0.00598263 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007567 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.70 or 0.00358620 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.87 or 0.00293706 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 61,149,222 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.