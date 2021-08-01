Vesper Market Capitalization Tops $33.41 Million (VSP)

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. During the last seven days, Vesper has traded 37% higher against the dollar. Vesper has a total market cap of $33.41 million and $2.38 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vesper coin can now be bought for approximately $7.34 or 0.00017663 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00043466 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00102248 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00133103 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,484.78 or 0.99822723 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $342.18 or 0.00823360 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Vesper

Vesper was first traded on February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,551,437 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Buying and Selling Vesper

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vesper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vesper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

