Viemed Healthcare (VMD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Viemed Healthcare (TSE:VMD) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Viemed Healthcare to post earnings of C$0.02 per share for the quarter.

Viemed Healthcare (TSE:VMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$35.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$36.25 million.

Get Viemed Healthcare alerts:

Shares of VMD stock opened at C$8.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. Viemed Healthcare has a 1 year low of C$8.07 and a 1 year high of C$15.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.96. The firm has a market cap of C$343.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.