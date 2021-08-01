Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $37,000 Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 159.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 198,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Unified Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,243,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 39,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $84.17 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.47.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.