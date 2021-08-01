Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) versus RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Financial Analysis

Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) and RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Viking Energy Group and RWE Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A RWE Aktiengesellschaft 1 2 9 0 2.67

Profitability

This table compares Viking Energy Group and RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking Energy Group -231.79% -4,896.40% -44.39% RWE Aktiengesellschaft 8.25% 0.13% 0.04%

Risk and Volatility

Viking Energy Group has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of RWE Aktiengesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of Viking Energy Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Viking Energy Group and RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking Energy Group $40.27 million 0.73 -$61.99 million N/A N/A RWE Aktiengesellschaft $15.64 billion 1.40 $1.14 billion $2.17 16.39

RWE Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Viking Energy Group.

Summary

RWE Aktiengesellschaft beats Viking Energy Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viking Energy Group

Viking Energy Group, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It owns and invests in oil and gas assets located in North America in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The company was founded on May 3, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity. It also trades in energy commodities; and operates gas storage facilities. The company serves commercial, industrial, and corporate customers. RWE Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

