VINchain Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $240,914.00 (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. VINchain has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $240,914.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VINchain has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. One VINchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00055231 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002617 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00014827 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.71 or 0.00788407 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005364 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00039946 BTC.

VINchain Profile

VIN is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io . The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

VINchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VINchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VINchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

