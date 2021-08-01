Virtu Financial LLC Has $402,000 Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 57.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $2,860,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 99.2% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 48,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,217,000 after buying an additional 24,303 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 26.2% in the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 34,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after buying an additional 7,148 shares during the period. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.8% in the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 38,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,557,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPGI opened at $428.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $429.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $401.90.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.35%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.33.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

