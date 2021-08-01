Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,382,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 8,252 shares during the period. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $99.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.57. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $114.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.95.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.51%.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $37,011.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,407 shares in the company, valued at $103,171,642.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $583,449.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,506,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Crown in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

