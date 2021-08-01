Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 9,584 Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,584 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,753,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 1,881.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 720,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,940,000 after buying an additional 683,663 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 521.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 764,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,962,000 after buying an additional 641,213 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,638,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,976,000 after buying an additional 463,677 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,519,000. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $66,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,928.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNV. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.15.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $40.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.61. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 28.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 54.77%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.