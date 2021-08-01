Virtu Financial LLC Sells 63,103 Shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETACU)

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETACU) by 60.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,103 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETACU. UBS Group AG lifted its position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 12,770.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,021,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ETACU opened at $10.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.07. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $11.80.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

