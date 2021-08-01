Virtu Financial LLC Takes $396,000 Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,796 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of Northern Oil and Gas as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 788.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,077 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $17.27 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.77.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $157.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.67 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.59%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

