Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FXE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 229.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 42.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the first quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 36.0% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FXE opened at $110.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.85. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a 52-week low of $109.32 and a 52-week high of $115.86.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

