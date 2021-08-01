Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.700-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $710 million-$730 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $626.52 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Vista Outdoor has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.82.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.39. 827,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,226. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.43. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $47.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 13.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $199,795.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,503 shares in the company, valued at $663,702.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $389,189.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,346,090.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,305 shares of company stock worth $885,785 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.