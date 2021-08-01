Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Vistra were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vistra by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 89,962 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vistra by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,922,000 after purchasing an additional 17,437 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Vistra by 563.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 173,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 147,004 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vistra by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 22,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Vistra by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,068,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,007,000 after purchasing an additional 575,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

VST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other Vistra news, CFO James A. Burke bought 30,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $475,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 3,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 244,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,843,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $682,270 in the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra stock opened at $19.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.17. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($1.87). Vistra had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

