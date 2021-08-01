Vita Mobile Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMSI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vita Mobile Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMSI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a drop of 41.0% from the June 30th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,530,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS VMSI opened at $0.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01. Vita Mobile Systems has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03.

Vita Mobile Systems Company Profile

Vita Mobile Systems, Inc designs and develops an application that focuses on digital imaging and technology in mobile devices. Its products include VITA, a geolocation-based social media application that allows to illustrating, record, and sharing life's events. The VITA community empowers its users to experience an event or view a location from a multitude of perspectives.

