Vivid Financial Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $364.57. The stock had a trading volume of 36,484,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,375,068. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $260.11 and a 12-month high of $368.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $349.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

