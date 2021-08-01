Vivid Financial Management Inc. Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF accounts for 1.0% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Vivid Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYH. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,074,000 after purchasing an additional 19,742 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $285.97. The stock had a trading volume of 18,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,847. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $216.85 and a 1 year high of $286.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $273.24.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

