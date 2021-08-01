Vivid Financial Management Inc. Invests $405,000 in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,862 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOB. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter worth $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter worth $37,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 60.0% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 52.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOB. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ LOB traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.19. 183,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,200. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.36. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.67 and a twelve month high of $72.64.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.84. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 28.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.