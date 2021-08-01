Vivid Financial Management Inc. Invests $872,000 in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 79,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after buying an additional 34,345 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.29. 4,326,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,503,091. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.46 and a 12 month high of $107.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.54.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.