Vivid Financial Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,153 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 0.8% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 64.4% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 63,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 44,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 148,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,944 shares during the period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of MBB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.69. The stock had a trading volume of 599,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,255. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $107.91 and a 12 month high of $110.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.35.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.