Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vodafone AirTouch Plc is the world’s largest international mobile communications firm. Their primary operation is in digital and analog cellular telephone networks of Vodafone. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $16.67 price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Saturday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.34.

VOD stock opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Vodafone Group has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $20.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.47.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.5491 per share. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is presently 113.83%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 391.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

