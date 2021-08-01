Volex (LON:VLX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Volex plc (LON:VLX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 355.90 ($4.65). Volex shares last traded at GBX 350.50 ($4.58), with a volume of 306,889 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Volex from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 356.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £550.47 million and a PE ratio of 20.14.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from Volex’s previous dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 0.59%. Volex’s dividend payout ratio is 0.24%.

About Volex (LON:VLX)

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's Power Products division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, and electric and autonomous vehicles.

