Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 22,058 Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Kemper by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Kemper by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Kemper by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Kemper by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Kemper stock opened at $66.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.68. Kemper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.69. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($2.78). Kemper had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 5.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

In other Kemper news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total value of $615,243.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,931.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

KMPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Kemper from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

