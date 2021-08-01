Voloridge Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SF opened at $66.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.48. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $72.20.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.32. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 16.07%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $699,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,074 shares in the company, valued at $15,951,495.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Stifel Financial from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

